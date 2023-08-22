18 County Artists Who Have Their Own Bars and Restaurants

Bars and restaurants seem to be synonymous with country music. There's just something about good food, good drinks and good eatin' that soothes the soul, much like country songs do.

Countless singer-songwriters in the genre reminisce about the years they spent on barstools in similar bars, singing for anyone who would listen. It's a tale as old as time in Nashville, and now that many of them have struck gold, they're returning to Broadway to put their name in lights.

A handful of brands have grown into their own empire: Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Toby Keith are just a few who have expanded their bars and restaurants into multi-city brands.

To date, none have been as successful as one of the OGs, Jimmy Buffett. His Margaritaville concept may have had humble beginnings when it launched in the 1980s, but it has since grown into multi-faceted lifestyle brand. In addition to restaurants, Margaritaville now operates its own hotels, casinos and even a cruise ship!

Let's take a look at which country artists have branched out and opened their own bars and restaurants.