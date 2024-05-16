Lainey Wilson is the reigning Female Artist of the Year after securing her second consecutive trophy at the 2024 ACM Awards.

"Reba McEntire just gave me this thing," she says in disbelief. "Speaking of Reba McEntire, I just wanna take a minute and I just wanna talk about the women in country music. A lot of the women who were in this category specifically are some of my best friends and people who have helped pull me over that wall."

"There are so many women in country music who have guided me without even knowing it. Before I ever even got a chance to shake their hand and get to know them," she continues. "They have taught me so much."

Wilson also spoke about Wynonna Judd, whom she talks to every day.

"It's about lifting each other up and speaking life over each other," she shares. "All of us, we gotta, we got to do that for each other. Iron, sharpens iron. And so this one right here is for all those women who do that."

The 2024 ACM Awards Nominations for Female Artist of the Year

Lainey Wilson took home the award in a competitive category. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Kacey Musgraves and Megan Moroney were also hopeful to win the trophy.

The "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" singer was also nominated in a few other categories. Her name was listed for Entertainer of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Event of the Year.

Related: 2024 ACM Awards Winners: Full List

Wilson opened the show with a red hot performance of Little Texas' "God Blessed Texas." She started on a side stage before moving to the center, jumping into her new single "Hang Tight Honey." The track will be a part of her new album Whirlwind which is set to arrive on Aug. 23. The 2024 ACM Awards were held in Frisco, Texas and hosted by Reba McEntire on Thursday, May 16. The event streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.