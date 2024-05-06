Florida Georgia Line's bar was among the first to rise. Now it's first to fall. FGL House is permanently closed.

The 3rd Ave. spot closed last weekend after nearly seven years in business. Fans weren't given any warning, and still active social media pages make no mention of a change.

A "permanently closed" banner at Google is just about all there is to indicate FGL House is no longer doing business. The venue's old website re-directs to the TC Restaurant Group website, which no longer offers FGL House in its inventory.

The Nashville Business Journal confirmed the closure.

Why Did FGL House Close?

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley teamed with TC Restaurant Group in June 2017 to open FGL House. It'd become the first celebrity-themed Nashville bar from the company, with similar spots tied to Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and (coming this month) Morgan Wallen to follow.

Since breaking up in 2022, Florida Georgia Line have not appeared publicly together and rumors have circulated about a feud between the former friends. Those rumors were stoked earlier this year when Kelley cut a song called "Kiss My Boots" that many felt was aimed at Hubbard.

Florida Georgia Line Celebrate Grand Opening Of FGL HOUSE John Shearer, Getty Images loading...

Kelley's business ventures have taken him to Florida, where he runs a burger shop as he tours and makes new music. Hubbard has other interests as well but none as public as FGL House.

A Very Short History of Downtown Nashville Celebrity Bars

At the time of FGL Houses' opening, only bars named after John Rich, Alan Jackson and Dierks Bentley existed on Lower Broadway. It was an era just before everyone seemed to get a bar with his or her Entertainer of the Year trophy. Bryan's and Aldean's came in 2018. Lambert in 2021, etc ...

Expect two new Entertainer of the Years to open bars soon. Luke Combs' Category 10 on 2nd Ave. and Lainey Wilson's to-be-named venue are coming soon. In fact, it's Wilson who — per the NBJ — is taking over FGL House.

Wilson becomes the second woman of country music with a spot on Lower Broadway, after Lambert. Neither she nor TCRG have commented or confirmed.

Hubbard and Kelley have also been quiet about the closer of FGL House, a decidedly modern venue with a full menu and their own brands of whiskey.