Lainey Wilson's rise to country music stardom will be on full display in the new Hulu documentary Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country. Named after her fourth studio album, the film will take a deep dive into the country singer's upbringing in the small town of Baskin, La., to the bright lights of Nashville, where she's the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year.

In the trailer, Wilson acknowledges that it wasn't an easy road for her.

"I experienced a lot of rejection — a lot of heartache," she says in an interview.

"I'm a tough woman, but it's not easy. I have my days where you gotta do whatever you can to crawl out of those dark holes," she continues. "You're going to feel lonely."

"19 years old, pulling up to Nashville, I was terrified," she admits. "I was a fish out of water. At times, I was too country for country."

Lainey Wilson's Iconic Bell Bottoms

The "Country's Cool Again" singer certainly has her own unique fashion. In the documentary, she will take the cameras into her closet.

"I feel like every pair of bell bottoms all come with a different story," she says as she looks through racks of pants.

"I do see the bell bottoms and the hat as my superhero outfit."

Taste of Country Store Taste of Country Store loading...

Did Lainey Wilson Ever Want to Quit?

In the trailer, Wilson touches on the hardships she has endured over the years, chasing her dreams.

"I remember sitting out in this camper trailer crying my eyes out, thinking, 'Is it ever going to happen?'" she recounts. "But Mom and Daddy didn't raise no quitter."

The "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" singer has also had to balance her work and personal life. The two collided when her father fell ill with a fungal infection and spent several weeks in the hospital.

All in all, the hard work has paid off for Wilson.

"I'm proud of myself. I really am. I have worked my ass off," she says before adding, "Now, it's time to see what's next."

20 Lainey Wilson Songs Every Fan Knows by Heart From small town to the big city, Lainey Wilson has come a long way in her music career. A talented songwriter and an esteemed vocalist, it was only a matter of time before she got her time in the spotlight.

What makes Wilson so captivating is her ability to connect with her fans through her music. She writes songs that are honest and sings them with conviction. Wilson also remains one of the most humble individuals in the game, which only makes her more magnetic.