Lainey Wilson Reveals Her New Bar’s Clever Name

Lainey Wilson officially shared the name of her new bar and when the new establishment on Nashville’s Broadway Street is expected to open its doors.

Staying true to herself, the bar name is a nod to her famous fashion: Bell Bottoms Up Bar.

“I’m so excited to announce my Bell Bottoms Up Bar, which will open later this summer in the heart of country music city,” the singer writes on X.

As for when Bell Bottoms Up Bar will open, the singer says "later this summer."

“I can’t wait for all my Wild Horses to get to experience my home away from home,” she shared in the post.

The singer’s bar is in partnership with the TC Restaurant Group., the same group that Morgan Wallen is working with for his This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen, which set to open Memorial Day Weekend.

The news of Wilson’s new venture broke Monday (May 6), and also came with equally sad information: Bell Bottoms Up Bar will be taking over the former FGL House, a partnership between TC Restaurant Group and former duo Florida Georgia Line.

While many fans express ecstatic excitement for Wilson’s bar, it’s been met with disappointment that the former bar had closed.

While the name, location, and rough opening date have been shared, the singer has yet to reveal what people can expect to see at her new bar.

Her bar will join a long list of other country artist’s bars. However, Wilson and Miranda Lambert are the only two women, as of now, to have establishments on Broadway.