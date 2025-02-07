There will be no CMT Music Awards ceremony this spring.

The long-running country music awards show is officially on pause and facing a very murky future as Paramount continues a merger with Skydance Media.

Several other international awards shows have also been put on pause.

The first CMT Awards were called the CMT Flameworthy Video Music Awards, in 2002.

The show has long separated itself from other country awards shows by focusing on music videos and allowing fans to vote on the winners.

Carrie Underwood is the all-time leader in Video of the Year wins with 10.

The Hollywood Reporter cites an internal memo written by the president of Paramount. Officially, the show is being paused as the company looks to "reimagine and optimize our events slate going forward."

The MTV Europe Music Awards, MTV Millennial Awards and Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Mexico are also affected. The entertainment news and trade outlet details other cuts Paramount has made since 2024.

Last year's CMT Music Awards took place in Austin, Texas in April. Kelsea Ballerini hosted, but noted at the end of the show it would be her last year doing so.

Jelly Roll's "Need a Favor" video won Video of the Year, one of three awards he'd win that night. Viewership was estimated at 5.4 million viewers on CBS, comparable to last fall's CMA Awards on ABC, which drew six million.

That was the third year the CMTs aired on CBS, and while the show changed little between networks, the increased audience — comparable to other country awards shows — was encouraging.

With the loss, there remain just two major awards shows, the CMA Awards in the fall and the ACM Awards in the spring.

This year's ACM Awards are set for May 8 and will once again be broadcast on Amazon Prime.