Country music's most popular video countdown show is ending. CMT's Hot 20 Countdown will cease production in December after more than a decade on television.

Cody Alan and Carissa Culiner host CMT's Hot 20 Countdown.

Neither has commented on the end of the television show on their personal Instagram pages.

Billboard notes the show is the only remaining original music program produced by CMT.

The move is part of massive changes at Paramount Global, CMT's parent company, and comes as three respected behind-the-scenes staffers were let go from the network.

The announcement comes less than eight months after the CMT Music Awards were put on indefinite hiatus.

CMT's Hot 20 Countdown Final Show

The last episode of CMT's Hot 20 Countdown will come at the end of December. This means that—if the program keeps with its Saturday and Sunday at 9AM ET schedule—the final countdown should take place the weekend of Dec. 26.

Host Cody Alan has been with CMT since 2009 and has been a part of several TV and radio programs. He joined Alecia Davis and Katie Cook at the start of Hot 20 Countdown on Jan. 5, 2013, and it quickly became a go-to destination to see your favorite artists on the regular.

Alan also took advantage of non-CMT opportunities. Specifically, he joined SirusXM as morning host on The Highway after Storme Warren left in 2023.

Carissa Culiner's next step is less clear. She's been a heavy presence on the show since spring 2022 and is still actively promoting her interviews on her personal Instagram page.

