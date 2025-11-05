What in the down under is going on at Outback Steakhouse, and why did they just shut down locations across six states?

All Recipes reports that Outback Steakhouse's parent company, Blooming Brands, has shuttered the doors of Outback restaurants across six states.

Get this: Some of the locations have been open for decades, and they were shut down overnight with no warning.

The states that lost certain Outback locations include Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, New York and Wisconsin.

A spokesperson for Blooming Brands gently broke the news to everyone who was wondering why their job was lost or why their favorite dinner spot is now a thing of the past.

"These are business decisions that are part of our ongoing turnaround plan. We considered a variety of factors, including sales and traffic, trade areas, and potential investments to improve performance," they said in a statement.

Employees from the shuttered locations will be offered location transfers, if applicable, and will get a transition bonus as well. (So don't go looking for negative comments on Glassdoor, as it looks like the departing employees will be taken care of.)

Here are the exact Outback Steakhouse locations that have closed down as of November 2025:

Birmingham, Ala.: 20th Street North at 20 Midtown

Birmingham, Ala.: Inverness location on U.S. 280

Jacksonville Beach, Fla.: 3760 South 3rd Street

Naples, Fla.: 4910 U.S. 41 North

Baton Rouge, La.: Jones Creek Boulevard

Silver Spring, Md.: 8661 Colesville Road in Ellsworth Place Mall

Merrick, N.Y.: 2124 Merrick Mall

Madison, Wis.: 4520 E. Towne Boulevard

If you were a patron at any of the aforementioned Outback Steakhouse locations, think back to past times when you dined there: Was it oddly quiet?

Its possible that the location you have been frequenting for decades has been slowly tapering off as far as sales are concerned, which is why it's now time to shut it down.

How Many Outback Steakhouses Are in the U.S.?

The number of Outback Steakhouse locations is hard to pinpoint right now as they are currently shuttering locations, but the count stands somewhere between 670 and 737, according to Scrape Hero.

How Much Is a Blooming Onion?

If you are looking for a tasty and iconic appetizer for the whole table, or just you, you're looking at around $11.99 per Blooming Onion.

