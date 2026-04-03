They say if you fall off the horse to get right back on again, and that seems to be what Red Lobster is eyeing. The chain is reportedly looking to revive the promotion that once accelerated its financial troubles.

According to Fox Business, there are rumors swirling around that endless shrimp might be an option that is back on the table for the restaurant chain as it tries to stay afloat.

The all-you-can-eat deal could come back as a limited-time offer as soon as April, Bloomberg reported.

A Red Lobster spokesperson told Fox Business the company doesn't have "anything to announce at this time," but emphasized that the promotion remains a longtime customer favorite and that the company is closely monitoring guest feedback.

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"We’re grateful for the enthusiasm and encourage guests to keep sharing their feedback with us. We’re listening."

Why Did the Endless Shrimp Promotion at Red Lobster Fail?

In short, because America. We love to eat in our country, and we also love a deal. In one case, a diner claimed to have eaten 108 shrimp in a single four-hour sitting.

Red Lobster simply underestimated just how much shrimp their patrons could eat at a sitting when offered an unlimited amount, and they lost around $11 million per quarter on that promotion.

That contributed to the chain filing for bankruptcy in 2024.

Red Lobster's New CEO Has a Plan

Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun — the former P.F. Chang’s chief who took over in August of 2024 — says they are exploring all options to help revive the brand, which most Americans grew up with in some form.

He explained that it won't be easy though, telling the Wall Street Journal, "There's a lot of positive signs, but we inherited a very damaged brand, so there's still work to do to repair all of that."

Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess