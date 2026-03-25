Last week, Ruth's Chris Steak House released a new dress code for all of its locations that got the internet up in a tiff.

The policy asks guests to remove hats when entering, and says anyone wearing one should dine in the bar or lounge rather than the main dining room.

As someone who always wears a hat, this is blasphemy.

The notice also says dining rooms do not allow gym wear, pool attire, tank tops, clothing with offensive graphics or language, revealing clothing, or exposed undergarments.

Chili's Takes Shots at Ruth's Chris Steak House

After the Ruth's Chris dress code announcement, Chili's fired back with "The only dress code at Chili’s is that you have to be dressed."

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Obviously, the two chains feature quite different menu sand dining styles. Ruth's Chris is an upper-scale steak house and Chili's is...well, Chili's.

Now Ruth's Chris sets out to separate any lines that might have been blurred as of late.

Especially after the pandemic kind of reset everyone's daily dress code, making America more comfortable with people in sweatsuits and attire that might have not been deemed acceptable for daily wear pre-pandemic.

According to Delish, online reaction has been split, with some calling the policy outdated, and others saying it's a fair way to protect the restaurant's atmosphere.

One internet sleuth writes, "Ruth’s Chris isn't fine dining, it's like one step up from Outback. This is going to make a lot of people not go."

Another called Ruth's Chris "the Applebee’s of expensive steakhouses." We're not sure whether that is a compliment or a shot.

Read More: Big Changes Coming to Chili’s Restaurants — Here’s What We Know

It seems like the younger folks are more upset than the older folks.

You know, the generation that dressed up just to take a flight somewhere. They might have a harder time accepting that a hat or gym wear is now the semi-business casual attire of the new generation.

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