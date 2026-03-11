Target has just taken a small step for man and a giant leap for mankind by deciding to cease the sales of any cereals that contain certified synthetic colors.

Which Cereals Will Target Stop Selling?

According to All Recipes some of the major cereal brands that Target will cease to sell moving forward include Apple Jacks, Captain Crunch, Froot Loops, and Lucky Charms.

This is based on their current list of ingredients, which do include the synthetic colors, unless their parent brands decide to remove those colors by May. That's when Target plans to pull them off of shelves.

What is a Certified Synthetic Color?

They are basically classified into a few different food color dyes:

FD&C Red No. 40 FD&C Yellow No. 5 FD&C Yellow No. 6 FD&C Blue No. 1 FD&C Blue No. 2 FD&C Green No. 3

If you are a guy who grew up in the 1990s you likely have heard the rumor of what Yellow No. 5 is said to do to you — testicle shrinkage, lower sperm count and male infertility.

But scientific reviews have not found evidence in humans showing that normal dietary exposure causes those effects. The Nutrition Journal reviewed 28 studies and found that, while there was some evidence of negative effects, it wasn't consistent enough to conclusively suggest that Yellow No. 5 was to blame. Other factors, such as the possibility that drinking large amounts of soda could lead to diabetes later in life, were in play.

Read More: Taco Bell Shocks the World + Releases Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie Nationwide

Target's executive vice-president and chief merchandising officer, Cara Sylvester has noted in the press release "We know consumers are increasingly prioritizing healthier lifestyles, and we’re moving quickly to evolve our offerings to meet their needs."

There is a chance that General Mills and Kellogg's will get those colors phased out in the near future, but likely not by May of this year, so if you fancy those specific cereals and you shop at Target, best to start stocking up.

Or you can do what any other red-blooded American would do, go to a different store to secure your certified synthetic dye laden cereal of your choice.

