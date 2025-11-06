Say what? Taco Bell has just shocked the world and made good on last year's promise to invent and sell the Mountain Dew Baja Blast pie.

Now, the once-shocking idea has come to fruition.

All Recipes reports that the Taco Bell Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie is now available at locations nationwide. You can buy a whole pie, but it's not available by the slice.

A whole limited-edition Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie will cost you $19.99 -- a minuscule price to pay to be the talk of your Friendsgiving party this year.

The Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie features the tropical flavors of Baja Blast reimagined in a way that will remind you of a classic Key lime pie.

It's a brightly-colored teal pie, which dons a graham crumb crust with a creamy Baja Blast filling, topped with the perfect amount of whipped cream.

Read More: Taco Bell's Baja Blast Pie Could Hit Menus By Thanksgiving

When this idea was first floated, back in 2024, some people thought that it would never actually happen, or that it was some sort of A.I. joke. Well, it's not, and its here, so be careful what you wish for in the future.

The comment section is riddled with celebrities and large brands that also want one. Like the beer brand Dos Equis, who writes "This is true perfection."

Insomnia Cookies writes "Nurse he’s loose again."

Dude Wipes swoops in with "One slice, one wipe."

Let this serve as your official fair warning that there are stoners and late-night partiers nationwide who have been foaming at the mouth for this release of the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie. So you best run to your local Taco Bell starting today to secure yours.

