This is not a drill! Taco Bell's Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie could be heading nationwide soon. While the chain hasn’t confirmed an official release date, buzz is growing thanks to new reports about the dessert’s rollout. Here is everything we know about this jaw-dropping collaboration.

The Instagram account Snackolator reports that the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie — first unveiled at a Taco Bell press event in 2024 — is likely set to roll out nationwide "around Thanksgiving."

Taco Bell’s Baja Blast Pie Explained: What It Is and What’s Inside

The pie features a graham cracker crust, a Mountain Dew Baja Blast gelatin center and a whipped cream topping.

Snackolator, who first tried the dessert at Taco Bell’s 2024 Live Más event, says the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie has “got that tropical vibe and somewhat has a gelatin kind of texture/feel, but definitely hits the Baja Blast taste!”

Taco Bell Baja Blast Pie Release Date: When to Expect It Nationwide

While Taco Bell hasn’t announced an official release date, the Baja Blast Pie is expected to arrive around Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 27 this year.

Whether you’re a certified foodie or just someone hitting the Taco Bell drive-thru at 1AM, the Baja Blast Pie is bound to catch your eye on the menu — especially if you’re the adventurous type.

And let’s be honest: if you’re ordering Taco Bell in the middle of the night, you’ve already proven you are.

Look for the new pie to roll out nationwide around Thanksgiving, across Taco Bell’s more than 8,100 U.S. locations.

And just imagine showing up to Thanksgiving dinner with a dozen slices of Baja Blast Pie instead of the pumpkin pie you were supposed to bring.

Who Owns Mountain Dew?

Mountain Dew is owned by the PepsiCo company.

When Was Mountain Dew Invented?

Mountain Dew was invented in the 1940s by Tennessee beverage bottlers Barney and Ally Hartman, who originally created it as a whiskey mixer.