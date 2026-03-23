Little Debbie, also known online to some dedicated fans as large Deborah, has crossed the proverbial line of sanity by announcing the release of a mash-up that is making fans so excited.

Little Debbie and Hudsonville have teamed up to bring the world Oatmeal Creme Pies Ice Cream Bars. The bars contain vanilla creme-flavored ice cream — not a frozen dairy dessert, the real thing — along with real oatmeal cookie pieces.

Food blogger Markie Devo has the information that fans wish they could taste through the screen.

The Oatmeal Creme Pies that Little Debbie has made since 1965 are a delectable mix of two oatmeal cookies — which make you feel like you are eating something healthy...kind of — and creme filling.

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The thing is, McKee Foods, Little Debbie's parent company, put just enough creme in the middle to make the bite gush with creamy, yet an almost cooling sensation inside your mouth.

That itself lends itself to be perfectly made into an ice cream bar. The only question is, what took so dang long for someone to figure that out and come out with this item finally?

The brand has released Oatmeal Creme Pie Ice Cream Sandwiches before, but nothing like what is in store next with their ice cream bar release.

Naturally, fans are freaking out.

One hilariously writes "Summer is coming Little Debra, please get your knee off our necks."

Another says "I’d FW this!!!" People are also tagging their friends to help them in the search for this release.

When Do Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie Ice Cream Bars Come Out?

According to Devo, who is normally spot-on with his information, these are slated to hit store shelves at any moment now. For whatever reason there is not an exact launch date for this, but some speculate right before Easter.

Parade is reporting that when they do go on sale, they will be $5.69 for four.

Read More: Little Debbie is Releasing Their First Ever Banana-Flavored Creme Pies

How Many Different Little Debbie Cakes Are Made Today?

According to Little Debbie's website, McKee Foods actively still makes around 75 different varieties of Little Debbie snack cakes.

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