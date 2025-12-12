Little Debbie is Releasing Their First Ever Banana-Flavored Creme Pies
Little Debbie has been a part of our lives for as long as most of us can remember. Her snack cakes are practically synonymous with school lunches — if you were lucky enough to find one in your bag.
Now, for the first time ever, Little Debbie is taking on a classic Southern dessert: banana pudding. Say hello to the new Little Debbie Banana Puddin’ Creme Pies.
Although this snack is certainly kid-friendly, it’s going to hit home for a lot of adults — especially those who grew up in the South, where banana pudding is practically a staple.
The Takeout reports that these new treats are similar to Little Debbie’s fan-favorite Oatmeal Creme Pies, but with banana-flavored creme and a touch of custard sandwiched between the two soft oatmeal cookies.
Geez, I want a whole pack right now.
When Do Little Debbie Banana Puddin' Creme Pies Come Out?
The good news is that Little Debbie Banana Puddin’ Creme Pies will be hitting store shelves in just a few weeks, in January 2026.
There’s no official list of major retailers yet, but you can bet your Zebra Striped Little Debbie Cakes that these bad boys will be available just about anywhere Little Debbie snacks are sold.
Who Makes Little Debbie Cakes?
McKee Foods Corporation, out of Tennessee. They are a family owned company and they have been adding smiles to our faces and inches to our waistlines since 1960.
Remember, after all of the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are consumed, don't get sad, be happy and excited for the next release, Little Debbie Banana Puddin' Creme Pies, in the coming weeks.
