More than 23,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination that could be deadly if consumed.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a Class I recall, warning that the product poses a high risk of causing “serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Estimates suggest it takes anywhere from 90 to 115 cows to produce that much ground beef.

Affected Ground Beef Packaging

According to Fox Business, the recalled beef includes 10-pound cylindrical packages, or chubs, of “Beef, Coarse Ground, 73L,” 10-pound chubs of “Fire River Farms Classic Beef Fine Ground 73L,” and 10-pound chubs of “Fire River Farms Classic Beef Fine Ground 81L,” with case codes 18601, 19583, and 19563.

All products carry a “Use/Freeze By” date of Feb. 4, 2026, with time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32 printed on two stickers located on the outside of the cardboard cases.

How Many McDonald's Big Macs Can 23,000 of Ground Beef Make?

Editor's Note: McDonald’s is not part of this recall; the comparison is simply used to show the scale of the affected beef.

A standard McDonald's Big Mac uses about 1.6 ounces of beef per patty, and each sandwich includes two patties. That equals roughly 0.2 pounds of beef per Big Mac.

At that rate, 23,000 pounds of ground beef could produce approximately 115,000 Big Macs — highlighting just how much product is impacted by the recall.

What States Could The Contaminated Meat Be In?

The meat was produced and packaged on Jan. 14 by Idaho-based CS Beef Packers, then shipped to California, Idaho and Oregon.

However, there is a chance the contaminated meat may have traveled farther east through distribution channels, so consumers in all states should be aware of the recall and the potential risks it poses to their families.

