When you head to Trader Joe's for some frozen dinners, you likely don't want your heated up entrees to feature chunks of glass when you eat them, right?

3 Million Pounds of Frozen Food Has Been Recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a recall on more than 3 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice due to the fact that it could be contaminated with glass chunks.

Where Was the Recalled Frozen Chicken and Rice Sold?

All Trader Joe's Locations.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., is the distributer that has issued a recall for its Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice and Trader Joe's Chicken Fried Rice, because they could be contaminated with glass.

The Trader Joe's fried rice was sold at Trader Joe's locations nation in the U.S., while the Ajinomoto Yakitori-branded fried rice was sold at Trader Joe's stores in Canada.

According to All Recipes, it is important to note that the Ajinomoto Yakitori-branded fried rice is also sold at Costco, as well as a few other national stores, but those batches have not been recalled.

What Will Happen if You Chew On Glass?

If you accidentally chew on glass, it will likely cause cuts in your mouth, slice your tongue, cheeks, lips and gums, which would bleed heavily. Not to mention it could result in broken teeth and internal bleeding from the glass cutting your stomach lining.

So, make sure you take the recalled items in your possession back to the point of purchase for a full refund or discard them at once.

