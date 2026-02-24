Recall Alert: 3 Million Pounds of Frozen Food Could Contain Glass Chunks

Recall Alert: 3 Million Pounds of Frozen Food Could Contain Glass Chunks

USDA

When you head to Trader Joe's for some frozen dinners, you likely don't want your heated up entrees to feature chunks of glass when you eat them, right?

3 Million Pounds of Frozen Food Has Been Recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a recall on more than 3 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice due to the fact that it could be contaminated with glass chunks.

USDA
loading...

Where Was the Recalled Frozen Chicken and Rice Sold?

All Trader Joe's Locations.

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc., is the distributer that has issued a recall for its Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice and Trader Joe's Chicken Fried Rice, because they could be contaminated with glass.

USDA
loading...

The Trader Joe's fried rice was sold at Trader Joe's locations nation in the U.S., while the Ajinomoto Yakitori-branded fried rice was sold at Trader Joe's stores in Canada.

According to All Recipes, it is important to note that the Ajinomoto Yakitori-branded fried rice is also sold at Costco, as well as a few other national stores, but those batches have not been recalled.

What Will Happen if You Chew On Glass?

If you accidentally chew on glass, it will likely cause cuts in your mouth, slice your tongue, cheeks, lips and gums, which would bleed heavily. Not to mention it could result in broken teeth and internal bleeding from the glass cutting your stomach lining.

Taste of Country logo
Get our free mobile app

So, make sure you take the recalled items in your possession back to the point of purchase for a full refund or discard them at once.

18 Stores You Can't Believe Are Still Open

Have you ever driven by a store or restaurant and wondered how they're still surviving? This list includes 18 businesses that exist — and in some cases thrive — in a climate that just doesn't seem like it would support them. How many do you frequent?

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants

Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years.

Gallery Credit: Jess

Filed Under: food
Categories: Chain Stores, Food

More From Taste of Country