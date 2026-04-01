Convenience store Goliath Buc-ee's has decided to expand their already extensive coffee offerings by partnering with a coffee company called Costa Coffee.

This will singlehandedly change the way you can get your cup of Joe at their locations across America.

According to Vending Times, Buc-ee's will be introducing automated coffee kiosks at locations across the U.S. This is a chance for you to get barista-style coffee, crafted to your exact liking, without being hounded to leave the worker a tip.

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The Costa Coffee units will allow customers to choose from a wide array of beverages, including mocha, cappuccino, latte and hot chocolate, using a touchscreen interface.

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Talk about feeling like you are in the year 2050! These machines sound like a great way to get a custom coffee drink without having to wait in a pesky line or have any human interaction.

The only downside is that you have to wait around 90 seconds once you select your drink of choice for the machine to make it.

I say downside, but it's not really a downside, that is a lot faster than most Starbucks and Dunkin spots. But it seems longer because you are anxiously staring at the machine making your creation.

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As with anything at Buc-ee's, get ready for a sensory overload as you have hundreds of coffee combinations at your fingertips with these new machines, when paired with Buc-ee's existing extensive coffee offerings.

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