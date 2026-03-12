A visit to Buc-ee’s isn’t just a quick stop for gas — it’s practically a roadside experience.

The Texas-born chain of mega convenience stores has become famous for its massive locations, rows of gas pumps, and a food lineup that ranges from barbecue and tacos to fudge and kolaches.

What started as a Texas staple has since spread across much of the South, turning Buc-ee’s into a must-stop destination for road trippers.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or have never stepped foot inside the beaver-themed travel center, here are seven interesting things you might not know about Buc-ee’s.

Buc-ee’s Never Closes

Every Buc-ee’s location is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

That means no matter when your road trip takes you through town — early morning or the middle of the night — the Buc-ee’s beaver will be there waiting.

The Bathrooms Are Part of the Legend

Long before Buc-ee’s became famous for brisket sandwiches and wall-to-wall snacks, the chain built its reputation on something simpler: clean bathrooms.

Many travelers still consider Buc-ee’s restrooms the cleanest you’ll find on the road, which helped turn the chain into a road trip favorite.

It Holds the Record for the World’s Longest Car Wash

One Buc-ee’s location even holds a Guinness World Record.

The store in Katy, Texas, just west of Houston, features a 255-foot-long car wash — officially recognized as the longest in the world in 2017. The ride through it takes about five minutes.

The Founder Inspired the Beaver Mascot

If you’ve ever wondered where the beaver came from, it’s actually personal.

Founder Arch “Beaver” Aplin opened the first Buc-ee’s in 1982. The name combines his childhood nickname — Beaver — with the name of his Labrador retriever, Buck.

Some Locations Have Around 100 Gas Pumps

Buc-ee’s locations are massive, and the fuel stations reflect that.

Most stores feature around 100 fuel pumps, while some of the larger ones have as many as 120. Many locations also include EV chargers.

You Might Meet the Beaver Inside

The smiling cartoon beaver is everywhere at Buc-ee’s — on signs, snacks, and merchandise.

But occasionally, visitors get an even better surprise: an employee dressed in the Buc-ee’s mascot costume posing for photos and greeting customers inside the store.

No Semi-Trucks Allowed

One unusual rule sets Buc-ee’s apart from many other travel centers: no tractor-trailers.

The chain has long prohibited semi-trucks from parking at its locations, keeping the lots focused on everyday travelers and road trippers.