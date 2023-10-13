30 Things We Go Nuts for at Buc-ee’s

Everyone knows the best part of a road trip is the pit stop. It's a time to load up on snacks, refresh your beverages and stretch your legs. And while some roadside stores can leave you wanting more, there's a place that always exceeds expectations: Buc-ee's!

Founded in 1982 in Clute, Texas, Buc-ee's has grown to 58 locations, with more being built all across the nation. It's for its founder, Arch "Beaver" Aplin, who decided on a combination of his childhood nickname and his dog, Buck.

What started as a simple convenience store eventually grew into several travel centers in the early 2000s.

The bright yellow logo featuring a smiling beaver wearing a red hat sits high on a pole — like the Northern Star, guiding you to a mecca of food, attire and home décor. Buc-ee's doesn't just satisfy your traveling cravings, it sends you off feeling like a brand new person.

Basic pit stop necessities become magical experiences at Buc-ee's. You'll be pampered with dozens of gas pumps to choose from, and the sparkly-clean bathrooms will leave you feeling like royalty. When's the last time you said that about a gas station restroom?

You'll want to carve out some extra time to browse the store. This could delay your trip, but honestly, who cares? Whoever you're meeting on the other end of your travels won't be mad when you show up with goodies from Buc-ee's.

The gas station giant offers a little bit of everything, and you'll want to explore every nook and cranny. Shoppers will find food, snacks, drinks, coffee, home décor, knick-knacks, apparel, gifts, outdoor equipment, grills, and more.

The store does offer some name-brand items on the munchies you love, but it's their homemade specialty items that really make this place stand out. Don't be afraid to branch out, because chances are, whatever you find will be delicious and satisfying.

Here's a nifty list of the best Buc-ee's items if you're just diving in.