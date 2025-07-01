Watch for Beaver Nuggets: Two New Buc-ee’s Just Opened This Week
Watch out for Beaver Nuggets! Buc-ee's just opened two brand-new locations this week: One in Georgia, and the first one ever in the state of Virginia.
USA Today reports that on June 30, a Buc-ee's location opened its doors for the first time to the public at 6500 Buc-ee's Boulevard in Mount Crawford, Va.
7NewsDC was on hand for the huge celebration, where a Buc-ee's pit master is the grand marshal. He comes to the doors, and as they open automatically, he says, "Are you ready? All right, let's do this!"
Then you see a giant group of people just pour into the 75,000-square-foot location to check out everything from the bathrooms to the BBQ brisket.
The second Buc-ee's to open this week is at 6900 Highway 99 in Brunswick, Ga. The grand opening for this Buc-ee's location is set for Tuesday (June 1).
Including these two brand-new locations, Buc-ee's footprint expands to 54 locations across 11 different states. Texas, being the original home of Buc-ee's, has a whopping 36 locations all by itself.
Here are the states that already have Buc-ee's, along with the number of locations in each state:
- Alabama (4)
- Colorado (1)
- Florida (2)
- Georgia (3)
- Kentucky (2)
- Mississippi (1)
- Missouri (1)
- South Carolina (1)
- Tennessee (2)
- Texas (36)
- Virginia (1)
If you have never been inside a Buc-ee's, boy, are you in for a treat. If you think that it's just a gas station, you are mistaken. Each Buc-ee's location is almost a city in itself.
They feature giant car washes, around 100 gas pumps, to-die-for BBQ that is sliced in front of you and thousands of other food and drink items that will make you a believer after just one visit.
Just a warning, though: It can be a little overwhelming to walk into a Buc-ee's due to its sheer size and the huge number of items it offers. What was supposed to be a quick gas stop can easily turn into a couple of lost hours of wandering around aimlessly.
25 Most Important Country Men of the Last 25 Years
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
The Top 10 Country Songs of 2025, Ranked (So Far)
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes