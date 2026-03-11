The mega-convenience store chain Buc-ee's is in full customer service crisis mode as the entire brand just received a shocking "F" rating by the Better Business Bureau.

Buc-ee's has no doubt built themselves a cult following and they are even expanding into even more states across America, but could all of that positivity be hindered by their lack of customer service response?

Why Did Buc-ee's Receive an F Rating from the Better Business Bureau?

According to Fox Business Buc-ee's has not responded to over 90 consumer complaints filed against them.

Customer complaints don't affect the grade given by the BBB, but the lack of interaction from Buc-ee's corporate to those consumers who made the complaints are what has the Texas-based chain in hot BBQ sauce.

Some of the complaints that have gone unanswered by the giant beaver are pretty intense.

A complaint from Jan. 2025 says "Buc-cee's has TERRIBLE customer service. They have no phone number for you to call, only email. I have filled out their form with all of the information multiple times and have yet to hear back from them. I just want my gift card that I paid for and want them to treat their customers better."

As you guessed, that went unanswered by Buc-ee's.

How Many Buc-ee's Locations Are There?

There are 54 Buc-ee's locations across 11 states. There are current plans to expand into Ohio, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Carolina and Wisconsin by 2027.

It seems like this is an issue that Buc-ee's will power through, although it will take some time for them to reverse that BBB grade.

If Buc-ee's responds to open complaints and works with the BBB, the rating can be reviewed and improved.

