Just when you thought every Buc-ee's location was already massive, the company has announced plans to build an even larger store in Florida — one they claim will be the world’s largest convenience store.

According to Fox Business, the new Buc-ee’s in Fort Pierce, Florida, will be the company’s biggest project yet, surpassing its current largest location in Luling, Texas, which spans 75,593 square feet of retail space.

That travel center, which officially opened in June 2024, has been Buc-ee’s largest to date. But a new Goliath is coming — one that will put that David in its place.

The Florida location is expected to span 76,245 square feet.

If approved, the new Buc-ee’s will be built at the intersection of Interstate 95 and Indrio Road, northwest of Fort Pierce and southwest of Vero Beach. The massive travel center will feature 120 gas pumps and 18 electric vehicle charging stations.

How big is the average Buc-ee's?

The average Buc-ee’s location is roughly the length and width of an entire football field, spanning about 50,000 to 75,000 square feet. In fact, just driving past a Buc-ee’s on the highway at 70 mph can take around 10 seconds — yes, it’s that big.

Read More: 30 Things We Go Nuts for at Buc-ee’s

If you’re curious how the average Buc-ee’s compares to a typical 7-Eleven or Sheetz, it’s not even close.

The average American convenience store measures between 2,500 and 6,500 square feet.

Get our free mobile app

And if you’re wondering what a convenience store that large could possibly sell, you clearly haven’t been inside a Buc-ee’s. The Texas-based chain offers everything from freshly cooked and sliced meats to hoodies, home décor, and dining-room trinkets.

A good challenge for any Buc-ee’s newbie is trying to get in and out in under an hour — and without spending more than $100 on things you didn’t know you wanted or needed.

Since we’re already in a snacking mindset, let’s take a look at some iconic snacks from the ’90s.

Snacks from the '90s That Have Disappeared Was there anything better than opening your lunch box and seeing Shark Bites packed in next to some Hi-C Ecto Cooler? A simple pleasure kids of today can't experience.

What other snacks came and went from our lives in the 1990s and beyond? Follow us as we look back at some '90s snacks that have since disappeared. Gallery Credit: Wood