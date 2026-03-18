Dangerous E. Coli Breakout From Cheddar Cheese: Brand Hasn&#8217;t Pulled Product

Dangerous E. Coli Breakout From Cheddar Cheese: Brand Hasn’t Pulled Product

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At least seven Americans have been sickened — with two in serious condition — after a dangerous E. coli outbreak linked to contaminated Cheddar cheese.

What Cheddar Cheese Is Being Investigated?

Allrecipes reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) used epidemiological evidence to link the outbreak to Raw Farm, LLC’s raw Cheddar cheese products, including both block and shredded varieties.

All sizes of these products sold nationwide are affected.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says all known infections occurred between Sept. 1, 2025, and Feb. 13, 2026, and have been reported in three states: California, Florida and Texas.

The FDA is now investigating where the outbreak originated and how to contain it before more people become sick — or worse.

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Why Is This Particular E. Coli Outbreak So Dangerous?

While the FDA has not officially issued a recall, it is urging Raw Farm, LLC to investigate which batch or batches of its raw Cheddar cheese may be contaminated and voluntarily issue a recall. So far, the company has declined to do so.

Read More: Meatloaf Meltdown: Costco Recalls Ready-to-Eat Meals – Could Be Deadly if Consumed

In the meantime, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued its own alert to consumers, warning them to “consider not eating any affected cheese while this investigation is ongoing.”

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Filed Under: food
Categories: Country Music News, Food

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