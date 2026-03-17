A huge Costco crisis has popped up due to a recall for its ready-to-eat meatloaf meals.

According to Delish, the affected products were sold in 26 states between March 2 and 13 and include Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze — a meal familiar to most.

According to the recall notice, the affected meals were sold at Costco locations in the following states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

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Costco says in its recall that one of the ingredients used in the product may be linked to possible Salmonella contamination, which traced back to an ingredient supplier.

Is Salmonella Deadly?

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), some cases "may become fatal." They estimate about 450 deaths per year in the U.S. from Salmonella.

READ MORE: Alert: Eating This Recalled BBQ Sauce Could be Deadly For People With Allergies

Which Ready-to-Eat Costco Meatloaf Meals Are Being Recalled?

The ready-to-eat meatloaf dinners have a sell-by date between March 5 and March 16, 2026, which makes it super important for consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers for the affected products.

What Do I Do if I Have a Recalled Costco Meatloaf Meal?

Most importantly, don't eat it.

Costco is instead telling affected customers to return any affected product to the store for a full refund.

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