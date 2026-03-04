A BBQ sauce that has been distributed nationwide for the past seven months is now the subject of a potentially life-threatening recall.

According to USA Today, citing the Food and Drug Administration, Savannah Bee Company has recalled its Honey BBQ Sauce – Mustard because it contains undeclared wheat and soy, both of which are major allergens.

According to the report, a significant labeling error occurred that went unnoticed by both the manufacturer and retailers.

The recall was initiated after a customer notified the company that the sauce had been mislabeled as Honey BBQ Sauce – Sweet instead of Honey BBQ Sauce – Mustard.

Why Is There a BBQ Sauce Recall?

People who have an allergy or sensitivity to wheat and/or soy could face a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the affected BBQ sauce, which was sold in 16-fluid-ounce bottles.

How to Identify the Recalled BBQ Sauce

The recalled Savannah Bee Company BBQ sauce has the code B1L1360525, UPC code 8 50033 93758 9, and a best-before date of May 16, 2027.

As with any recalled food item, you have a few options for what to do with the product. You can simply throw it out and move on, or you can return the remaining portion to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

The most important thing is to check your refrigerator and cupboards for this recalled product. You might still have a bottle of BBQ sauce sitting in the fridge from last year — and while it may not be expired, it could still be one of the affected mislabeled bottles.