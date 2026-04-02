Nestle Hilariously Responds to 27,000 Pounds of Kit Kat Bars Being Hijacked From Semi-Truck
Here's a story you don't hear everyday -- a caper that involved 27,000 pounds of chocolate was planned and executed flawlessly, leaving everyone scratching their heads.
Originally reported on Forbes, one of the most unusual cargo thefts in recent history took place as over 27,000 pounds of KitKat bars in route from Italy to Poland by truck were hijacked earlier this week.
What KitKat Bars Got Stolen From 18 Wheeler?
These weren't just any KitKat bars. They were specially shaped like Formula 1 cars as part of a promotion.
Nobody knows why these KitKat bars were targeted specifically, but we are told to be on the lookout for resale of the stolen chocolate bars at an uncredited outlet.
As of Tuesday (March 31), the chocolate and the truck still remain missing.
How Many KitKat Bars Were Stolen?
27,000 plus pounds of KitKat bars equals roughly 413,793 packages of the chocolate wafers.
But, the Wall Street Journal sees a silver lining for Nestle: "Promotional gold."
Nestle has responded with well-received humor: "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 metric tons of our chocolate."
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Multiple outlets like the Wall Street Journal are praising Nestle for taking swift comedic action online, making what was just a story about stolen candy into a public relations schooling of how to handle a crisis in the best way possible.
Other Entities Took the Liberty of Weighing in on the Chocolate Heist
Domino's Pizza said "We would like to share our thoughts and condolences with Kit Kat following their sad news. On a completely unrelated note, we're pleased to announce we'll now be selling a new Kit Kat pizza."
Charlotte FC, a Major League Soccer team in North Carolina, made a similar joke: "On an unrelated note, we are happy to share we will be offering roughly 413,000 KitKats at this Saturday's match against Philadelphia at Bank of America stadium."
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