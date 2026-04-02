Here's a story you don't hear everyday -- a caper that involved 27,000 pounds of chocolate was planned and executed flawlessly, leaving everyone scratching their heads.

Originally reported on Forbes, one of the most unusual cargo thefts in recent history took place as over 27,000 pounds of KitKat bars in route from Italy to Poland by truck were hijacked earlier this week.

What KitKat Bars Got Stolen From 18 Wheeler?

These weren't just any KitKat bars. They were specially shaped like Formula 1 cars as part of a promotion.

Nobody knows why these KitKat bars were targeted specifically, but we are told to be on the lookout for resale of the stolen chocolate bars at an uncredited outlet.

As of Tuesday (March 31), the chocolate and the truck still remain missing.

How Many KitKat Bars Were Stolen?

27,000 plus pounds of KitKat bars equals roughly 413,793 packages of the chocolate wafers.

But, the Wall Street Journal sees a silver lining for Nestle: "Promotional gold."

Nestle has responded with well-received humor: "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 metric tons of our chocolate."

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Multiple outlets like the Wall Street Journal are praising Nestle for taking swift comedic action online, making what was just a story about stolen candy into a public relations schooling of how to handle a crisis in the best way possible.

Other Entities Took the Liberty of Weighing in on the Chocolate Heist

Domino's Pizza said "We would like to share our thoughts and condolences with Kit Kat following their sad news. On a completely unrelated note, we're pleased to announce we'll now be selling a new Kit Kat pizza."

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Charlotte FC, a Major League Soccer team in North Carolina, made a similar joke: "On an unrelated note, we are happy to share we will be offering roughly 413,000 KitKats at this Saturday's match against Philadelphia at Bank of America stadium."

Country Stars With Their Own Bars + Restaurants Of all of the side hustles country artists could partake in, opening a bar or restaurant is the most fitting — and very common. After all, many of these stars got their start on a barstool, tip jar nearby, playing their music for anyone who would listen.

These places feel like home for many of these singers. Over the years, several artists have gotten into the bar or restaurant game, and for a select few, brands have turned into franchises with several locations and/or concepts — we're looking at you, Jimmy Buffett!

Let's take a look at the country star food and entertainment venues that have opened over the years. Gallery Credit: Jess