Texas-based singer-songwriter Tanner Usrey was arrested on driving while intoxicated (DWI) and drug charges in Collin County, Texas, Taste of Country has confirmed.

He's facing two felony drug charges, including one for fentanyl or fentanyl-derived substances.

Why Was Tanner Usrey Arrested?

According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, Usrey was arrested on Monday (March 30).

Court records show three charges.

One is Usrey's second DWI, a Class A misdemeanor in Texas that can result in jail time, fines or a driver's license suspension of between 6 months and 2 years.

The other two — both drug charges — are felonies. Usrey was charged with drug possession of a substance in penalty group 1/1-B.

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Penalty Group 1 includes cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, opium and oxycodone.

The "1-B" group specifically refers to fentanyl and fentanyl-derived substances, according to Texas legislature.

The 1-B group was added to Texas' Health and Safety Code in 2021, specifically to address the national opioid crisis and fentanyl's role in rising opioid-related deaths.

The new classification allows for harsher penalties for those convicted of possessing the substance.

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Usrey's charge is for possession of between 4-200 grams of the substance, a second-degree felony that can result in a sentence of between 2 and 20 years in state prison, or a fine of up to $10,000.

The singer was also hit with another possession charge in Penalty Group 2, which includes drugs like MDMA, psilocybin, amphetamines and THC concentrates. That's also a second-degree felony charge.

What Happens Next in Tanner Usrey's Court Case?

Usrey was released from jail the same day of his arrest after posting his $12,500 bond.

He had an initial hearing on Monday, and an ignition interlock device was ordered for his vehicle, per court records.

Who Is Tanner Usrey?

A Texas native who cites Whiskey Myers, George Strait and Wade Bowen as major influences, Tanner Usrey has been steadily climbing in country music since signing his label deal in 2023.

His songs have been featured on Yellowstone and Landman, as well as on the soundtrack of Twisters.

In February, a Wyoming man was arrested after allegedly sending death threats to Usrey over Facebook.

Read More: Wyoming Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Country Singer's Life

That arrest took place ahead of a show Usrey was booked to play in Rapid City, S.D. The man allegedly told Usrey not to perform at that show, implying that he might suffer a fate similar to Charlie Kirk — the conservative commentator who was assassinated last September — if he did.

Following the arrest, Usrey went ahead with the show as scheduled.