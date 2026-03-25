Believe it or not, with the prices of everything skyrocketing lately, Major League Baseball stadiums across America have begun taking the initiative to make a day at the ballpark with your kids more affordable.

The Daily Meal did the hard work of finding the MLB stadiums with the best food deals this year and boy did they conquer that goal.

The Cheapest Concessions Out of All MLB Stadiums

Daikin Park, the home of the Houston Astros has $1 hot dogs. It doesn't get much cheaper than that folks.

Plus, they have an all you-can-eat offering for $25. That includes all of your favorite ballpark snacks, like hot dogs, nachos, pretzels, and popcorn.

What Other Major League Baseball Stadiums Have Great Deals For Fans?

Great American Ball Park, home of the Cincinnati Reds, has some great combo meals that are available on Tuesdays.

Their Great American Ball Park Budweiser 3-2-1 deal features a 12-ounce Budweiser beer for $3, for mom or dad obviously, and hot dogs for $2 each, and $1 ice cream cups.

Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, also has $1 hot dogs, but only on Tuesdays, where you can pick up two hot dogs for a buck each.

Anyone sitting in the alcohol-free family section any day of the week can also pick up a free dog and a free Pepsi at Mill City Grill by section 318.

Pretty good deal if you decide to stay alcohol free for all nine innings.

Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, has a value menu that's live every day, featuring hot dogs, peanuts, popcorn and sodas for $2.99 every day and a 12-ounce beer is $4.99.

That beer will be nice when the roof is open at Chase Field and the Arizona sun is beating down on you.

Comerica Park, home to the Detroit Tigers, features $1 chips and $3 dogs.

Take in a Detroit Tigers home game on a Tuesday and pick up a bag of chips for just $1, and hot dogs, water and soda for $3 each.

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As someone who lived in Detroit for six years, take that deal — because you will need something to cheer you up when the Tigers break your heart.

T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, has a value menu starting at $3.

The Seattle Mariners’ stadium offers a value menu with 21 items ranging from $3 for snacks like peanuts or a churro to $10 for a curry donut and dip and Stadium Bites. I don't know if spending $10 on an experimental curry donut mashup is where it's at though.

LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, has $3 hot dogs and more.

The value menu for Miami Marlins home games also features pretzels or popcorn for $3, water, Pepsi or a 12-ounce beer for $5.

Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, has $5 Tuesdays where you can enjoy Nathan’s hot dogs, popcorn boxes, soft pretzels, a 12-ounce Coors Light draft beer, bottled water, or 22-ounce fountain soda for $5 each.

I would say that might be the best deal out of them all.

Read More: The Most Popular MLB Walk-Up Song This Season? It’s Country!

When Does the MLB Season Begin?

March 25 is opening day for MLB baseball. The Yankees and the Giants will clash at Oracle Park in San Francisco as part of MLB Opening Night.

And with a new season comes a new way to watch baseball, as this will be the first-ever live MLB broadcast on Netflix.

Major League Baseball Players who served in the military MLB has seen many players who also served in the military, here are a few. Gallery Credit: Wood