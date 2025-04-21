The Most Popular MLB Walk-Up Song This Season? It’s Country!

Country music has never been more popular than it is today, and it seems as if Major League Baseball players agree.

Maybe you didn’t notice the last time you took in a ball game, but when it is a player's turn in the batting order (or when they come running into the game from the bullpen to relieve a teammate), the stadium is filled with walk-up music of the batter's choosing.

Some players change their entrance music often, while some players, such as Chipper Jones, use the same song for the majority of their careers. I still remember Jones coming to hit with Black Sabbath's "Crazy Train" blasting through the speakers, something that he remembers wel.

But what about in today’s Major League Baseball world? According to this chart from Brooks Gate, country music reigns supreme.

Outside of Billy Squier's 1981 hit "The Stroke," country songs have four of the Top 5 walk-up songs this season.

Personally, I love seeing Cody Jinks getting some love down the list. Perhaps the biggest surprise is that Morgan Wallen is far down the list with "Cowgirls" — you'd guess he would be higher in popularity among today's baseball stars.

No. 1 on the list of the most popular MLB walk-up songs in 2025? Chris Stapleton's "White Horse."

Find Blake Shelton and Luke Combs on the list, as well.

No matter which team is your favorite, if you listen closely, you'll be hearing a little country the next time you go to a baseball game.

Wood is host of the Taste of Country Mornings With Wood and Nicole, which can be heard every morning from 6-10AM CT on the Taste of Country app, on local affiliates where available and online at tasteofcountry.com.