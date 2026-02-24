Tired of the winter blues and dreaming of warmer days? Festival season will be here before you know it — and we’ve got the perfect way to make your end of summer unforgettable.

We've got a chance for you and a guest to experience Bourbon & Beyond, the world's largest bourbon, food & music festival. This year, they've got their largest lineup yet — we're talking, Chris Stapleton, the Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Dave Matthews Band, Queens of the Stone Age, Kacey Musgraves and more! It's one weekend you don't want to miss out on.

Here's what you can win:

Two 4-Day VIP Passes to Bourbon & Beyond, September 24 - 27 in Louisville, Kentucky

Roundtrip airfare for two to Kentucky

Four nights hotel stay

Ready to take the next step? Here's how to enter to win.

Get social with us. Like, follow and share using the prompts below. The more you interact, the more entries you earn. Enter Tuesday Feb. 24, 2026, through Tuesday March 31, 2026 for your chance to win the trip.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to those 21 and older. One winner will be selected on Tuesday, April 1. Prize is provided by Bourbon & Beyond 2026 and Danny Wimmer Presents.*

