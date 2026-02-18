Chris Stapleton is one of four headliners for a country and rock-packed Bourbon & Beyond Festival this fall. The 2026 lineup also features Kacey Musgraves, Red Clay Strays, Jason Isbell and more.

When Is Bourbon & Beyond 2026?

Bourbon & Beyond 2026 takes place at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Ky. on Sept. 24-27.

Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons and Dave Matthews Band are the other three headliners.

100 artists will perform across five stages.

Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2026 [FULL LIST]

This is the eighth year for Bourbon & Beyond, which is described as the world’s largest bourbon, food and music festival. Four-day passes and single day passes are on sale now at the festival’s website.

2026 Bourbon & Beyond Lineup

The Friday and Saturday lineups may be most attractive to country music fans. On Sept. 25, Mumford & Sons will headline, with Musgraves offering direct support.

The next day (Sept. 26), Stapleton closes an afternoon and evening that features the Red Clay Strays and Jason Isabel and the 400 Unit.

Bourbon & Beyond Bourbon & Beyond loading...

Jessie Murph, Charley Crockett, Marcus King Band, Maoli, Kaitlin Butts and Bryan Martin are just a few more country artists on the bill. Rockers Hootie & the Blowfish, Queens of the Stone Age, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Counting Crows are also going to take the stage.

Stapleton's inclusion on the bill is notable. As a Kentucky native, this night is going to be something of a homecoming for the singer. He also knows something about the event's preferred spirit.

In 2024, Stapleton and Kentucky distillery Buffalo Trace partnered for the Traveller Whiskey. It's a nod to his biggest hit, "Tennessee Whiskey," which ranks high on this list of the Chris Stapleton's top songs: