Before your baby sits in his or her high chair and gets wide-eyed at the baby food they are about to smear all over their face, read this. There is a terrifying recall on widely-sold baby food items.

According to USA Today, the FDA recall encompasses a specific batch of Tippy Toes Apple Pear Banana puree — I know, sounds good, doesn't it?

How Was the Recent Baby Food Recall Discovered?

The issue was discovered during routine testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The tests garnered higher-than-normal levels of patulin, a substance that can form when certain fruits develop mold.

While no illnesses have been reported as of this point, long-term exposure to high levels of patulin may cause health problems like nausea, fever, headaches, neurological effects or a weakened immune response.

Anyone who has little kids at home knows how sensitive their little immune systems are already, so compromising that even further could lead to some more serious issues.

Which Baby Food Products Are Being Recalled?

You are looking for a "Best By" date of July 17, 2026. It will be printed on the bottom of the tubs. The recalled product was sold in two-pack plastic containers.

If you have that date at home, experts recommend not feeding it to your baby.

What you can do is practice your jump shot and fling that thing into the trash can, or return it to the store for a refund. If your child has already eaten the product and you’re worried, you are urged to contact your healthcare provider for guidance.

