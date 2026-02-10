The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall affecting repackaged M&M’s candies that could pose a serious health risk to some consumers.

According to AllRecipes, the recall was initiated by Beacon Promotions Inc. after certain repackaged M&M’s products were found to be missing required allergen warnings mandated by the FDA.

Peanut, soy and dairy allergies are common across the United States, and for people with severe sensitivities, exposure can become life-threatening without immediate medical treatment.

That’s why the FDA is urging consumers to be cautious, especially with holidays like Easter approaching, when candy is often shared at gatherings and events.

The recalled candies may contain milk, soy and peanuts, but the packaging does not properly disclose those allergens.

When Was the M&M's Recall Issued?

The recall began on Jan. 26, when Beacon Promotions Inc. pulled more than 6,000 units of M&M’s candies that had been repackaged and labeled with various promotional company names.

In other words, the company repackages already-made M&M’s for promotional use by various businesses and organizations, then redistributes them.

Which M&M's Have Been Recalled?

Are you sitting down? The list of recalled repackaged M&M’s products is long — and it includes candies distributed under promotional branding for some very large companies.

The recalled candies may appear in packaging labeled with names such as Next Up, Smith Pro, Jaxport (Jacksonville Port Authority), Climax Molybdenum, University of Maryland School of Public Policy, Liberty University Environmental Health & Safety, Subaru, Trinity Cyb3r, Candy Treats, Jordan & Skala Engineers, Dropbox DocSend, Prosperity Promotions, Northwest Indian College Foundation, Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance Companies, Best Western, Morgan Stanley, Adobe, Xfinity and dozens of other promotional partners.

Anyone who has these repackaged M&M’s is urged to discard them if they or someone in their household has a peanut, dairy or soy allergy.

Because the candies were distributed as promotional items, there is no refund available, since consumers would not have purchased them directly.

