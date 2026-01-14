Nearly 2 months after its original recall of certain cheese products, the FDA has gone back and reclassified the same recall to a Class I recall, which elevates it to possible death if consumed.

According to People, the affected products come from five brands:

Locatelli Pinna Boar’s Head Sam’s Club’s brand Member’s Mark Ambriola

You can see the exact lot numbers of each brand that falls under the recall here.

Why Are Cheese Products Being Recalled?

There is a listeria strain that was found in some of the items in certain batches.

The affected products were distributed to Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin.

What is Listeriosis?

Listeriosis, the condition caused by listeria infection, causes headaches, fever, muscle aches, confusion and diarrhea among other symptoms, according to the USDA.

They also say that people over 65, along with those who are pregnant and immunocompromised, are especially at risk from listeriosis, which can result in a fatal infection. That is why its so important to check your fridge for these cheeses.

The FDA urges you to check your refrigerators now to see if you have any of the affected products and throw them out immediately or bring back to original store of purchase for a full refund.

This is one instance where we do not want anyone cutting the cheese, because the cheese could be deadly.

