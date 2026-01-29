Many of us probably grew up in a household that always had some sort of Entenmann's cake or cookies sitting on the table to eat. Now, there is an Entenmann's collaboration that will have you opening your freezer on the double.

Turkey Hill has teamed up with Entenmann's to release a brand new ice cream flavor.

Get ready for Entenmann’s Little Bites Fudge Brownies -- complete with Chocolate with Fudge Brownies Pieces.

Some commenters on the post are noting that they have tried it and that it is amazing. Some say that it is a little overpriced, but the taste justifies the price.

Food blogger Markie Devo says this is the 2nd time in 2026 that the two brands have teamed up. The first was in January when they released Entenmann’s Soft-Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie with Sweet Cream ice cream, flavored with chocolate chip cookie pieces.

Be aware though, just 2/3 of a cup of this fine frozen dairy desert will set you back 170 calories, 6 grams of fat and 28 grams of carbohydrates.

How Long Has Entenmann's Been Making Baked Goods?

Want to feel young? Just think, Entenmann's has been baking goods since 1898 -- that makes them 127 years-old.

What Does Turkey Hill Make?

They are very busy at Turkey Hill. They make:

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Bars & Sandwiches

Sorbet & Sherbet

Beverages

Iced Tea

Lemonade & Fruit Drinks

These tasty treats are available nationwide at ShopRite, ACME, Safeway MidAtlantic, Giant Food, GIANT, Turkey Hill Minit Markets, and Market Basket.

