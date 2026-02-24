There's good news for Catholics who abstain from beef, chicken and pork during Lent.

You Can Eat Alligator During Lent

The church regards alligator as seafood, thus making it okay for someone to consume it during Lent without feeling like they sinned.

Former New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond wrote a letter in 2010 to the owner of a Louisiana gator ranch, clarifying the question.

"Yes, the alligator is considered in the fish family and I agree with you, God has created a magnificent creature that is important to the state of Louisiana and it is considered seafood," he wrote.

The 16-year-old letter still makes the rounds this time of year, as Catholics skip meat and poultry on Fridays during Lent in favor of fish and other seafood, including alligator.

Do Catholics Stop Eating Meat Only on Friday During Lent?

Some do and some don't. The official Catholic practice is no meat on Ash Wednesday, no meat on all Fridays during Lent and fasting (one full meal, two smaller meals) on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.

Others may choose to go beyond the official requirement and give up meat for the entire 40 days. They may also decide to give up other things like sweets, soda or dare we say, alcohol.

Where Can You Buy Alligator Meat?

It's more readily available than you think. Some larger grocery chains — including Publix, Whole Foods and Walmart — occasionally carry it, usually in the frozen section.

If you want something fresher, there are many online options for you to get the gator to your doorstep.

Here are some online stores that sell fresh gator:

At those places you have choices, too, including:

Alligator tail meat

Ground alligator

Alligator sausage

Pre-breaded gator bites

Whether you have tried alligator or not, it's good to know you have choices during Lent. Alligator is actually leaner than chicken breast, and full of protein.

