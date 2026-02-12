One of Hooters' most popular locations is being forced to shut down despite business being red-hot.

The Hooters in Boca Raton, Fla., will shut its doors one final time on Feb. 28 after 16 years of business — despite its high profitability.

Why Is the Viral Florida Hooters Shutting Down?

Managing Partner and Director of Merchandising Chris Torelli told the Daily Mail that the shutdown comes after the landlord, the Sterling Organization hedge fund group, did not permit the restaurant to renew its lease.

He shared that the Boca Raton Hooters was a "healthy and profitable" restaurant and that the impending shutdown is unrelated to the franchise’s finances.

The shutdown comes as the shopping center Hooters is located in – Glades Plaza – is slated for redevelopment into a mixed-use space.

"One by one the leases end, and there's no option to renew," Torelli told the Daily Mail. "It's not like another restaurant is going to come in here."

Just How Viral Is the Hooters in Boca Raton?

Just that one single location has an Instagram following of 137,000 fans. They constantly post pictures and videos from the establishment, and the dancing Hooters Girls have become a viral sensation.

Torelli plans to keep the Instagram page active past the location's closure.

He says, "You’re not going to shut down a page with 137,000 followers," noting that the page was responsible for the location getting so popular.

While Torelli has yet to determine how he will keep the page running, he is thinking of working with Hooters girls at other restaurant locations or having alumni appearances.

Staff at the closing location are hoping they will be able to relocate, but no permanent plans are in place yet. Everyone is still recovering from the news that just dropped on them about the upcoming closure.

"Everybody's a little upset," Torelli says, adding that the location was "more than just a restaurant. If there was a restaurant version of Cheers, this would be it."