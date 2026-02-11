Francesca's — a popular women's clothing store with more than 400 locations across almost all 50 states — has decided to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy again and shut down all of its locations forever.

Chain Store Age is reporting that Tiger Group, SB360 Capital Partners and GA Group, which are acting as advisors to Francesca's, have begun court-approved store closing sales across all locations as part of the Chapter 11 filing.

How Much Money Does Francesca's Owe Its Creditors?

According to the initial bankruptcy petitions, the company has between $10 million and $50 million in assets and between $50 million and $100 million in liabilities.

The company has also filed motions seeking authority to support ongoing business, including paying employee wages and benefits and honoring its obligations to vendors and partners.

Basically, the chain wants to liquidate all remaining merchandise before closing the doors for good, and that takes employees, vendors and partners, all of whom they currently owe money to.

Francesca's CFO, Curt Kroll, says retaining the retailer’s store employees is "critical to ensure an orderly store closing and wind down process."

How Many Francesca's Locations Were There at Its Peak?

Francesca's business peaked between 2016 and 2017, when they were successfully operating about 700 stores with more than $500 million in sales.

Look for all 400 locations to be holding sales with discounts ranging from 25 percent to 40 percent off across all products, with new inventory being brought into stores.

