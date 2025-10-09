Florida’s Largest Grocery Chain Will Now Allow Open Carry in Stores

Florida’s largest grocery chain has confirmed it will now allow open carry of firearms in its stores — a major shift following a recent court ruling and change in state law.

Publix, which operates over 900 stores across the state, says it will follow the new open carry policy now in effect statewide.

New Law, New Policy

On Sept. 10, Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeal overturned a decades-old law that previously made it a misdemeanor to openly carry a firearm in public.

The state’s open carry policy officially went into effect Sept. 25, 2025.

“As of Sept. 25, 2025, Florida law allows the open carry of firearms. Publix follows all federal, state and local laws,” the company said in a statement to NBC News Channel 8.

The grocery chain emphasized that customer and employee safety remains the top priority.

“In any instance where a customer creates a threatening, erratic or dangerous shopping experience — whether they are openly carrying a firearm or not — we will engage local law enforcement to protect our customers and associates,” a Publix spokesperson added.

This move makes Publix one of the few major retailers in Florida choosing to fully align with the state’s open carry law — setting it apart from other grocery giants.

Other Retailers Say 'No'

While Publix will allow open carry, several other stores have announced they’ll continue to prohibit it inside their locations:

Walmart prohibits open carry in all stores unless the individual is a member of law enforcement.

Winn-Dixie, Harveys, and Fresco y Más — all owned by Southeastern Grocers — have also maintained their ban.

“Our policy remains unchanged: We do not permit open carry of firearms… We respectfully ask customers to secure firearms safely before entering,” Southeastern Grocers said in a statement.

What It Means for Shoppers

The ruling gives private businesses the right to ask armed customers to leave if their presence becomes disruptive — even under open carry laws.