To Stop Shoplifters, Retailers Are Pushing Boundaries With a Controversial New Tactic

As prices on consumer goods continue to rise, shoplifting has been increasing right alongside them.

To protect their bottom line, retailers are fighting back with a bold new tactic — one that might make some shoppers uneasy.

Stores like Walmart, Target, and TJ Maxx are outfitting employees with body-worn cameras in an effort to reduce theft, prevent violence, and protect workers.

Read More: Kroger Relents, Finally Makes Coupon Change Customers Have Been Begging For

It’s a move that’s sparked debate across the country — but according to new research, most Americans aren’t nearly as worried about privacy as they used to be.

A Bold New Strategy in Retail

Body cameras have long been associated with law enforcement. But now, you might spot one on a cashier, store greeter, or loss prevention officer at your local grocery store.

Walmart, Dollar General, and Kroger are among the growing number of retailers testing or rolling out bodycams for employees — especially in locations hit hard by theft or safety incidents.

At Walmart stores in Florida and Texas, body-worn cameras are now being used at select checkout counters.

TJ Maxx and Marshalls are also deploying them among their loss prevention teams.

Read More: This Beloved Southern City Is Finally Getting a Trader Joe’s — 2, Actually

Even convenience stores like 7-Eleven — often open late or around the clock — have joined the trend in high-crime areas.

The goal? Protect employees, de-escalate tense situations, and discourage shoplifters before they act.

Americans Aren’t Pushing Back

Despite obvious privacy concerns, it turns out most Americans are surprisingly okay with this kind of surveillance — especially if it means safer stores.

A new survey commissioned by tech firm Halos found that more than 70% of U.S. adults are either comfortable with, or indifferent to, the presence of body-worn cameras outside of law enforcement.

Even more striking: 62% of people believe bodycams help deter bad behavior like theft or verbal abuse. And 44% said they’d think twice about their own actions if they knew store staff were wearing one.

“There’s been a lot of conversation about how bodycams impact businesses and employees, but we wanted to understand how the public feels about seeing them in everyday settings,” said Halos CEO Alan Ring.

The Trade-Off: Safety or Surveillance?

For many shoppers, the trade-off between privacy and protection seems worth it — at least for now.

While some might feel uneasy being filmed while picking up groceries or waiting in a checkout line, others say it helps them feel safer.

Read More: Your Next Walmart Order Might Be Delivered by a Drone

Retailers are still watching closely. As more chains experiment with wearable cameras, public opinion could shift — especially if the footage is ever misused.

But for now, Americans seem to be signaling: record away, as long as it keeps the peace.