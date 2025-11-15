Saks Off 5th, which is the discount sister brand of Saks 5th Avenue, has announced that it will be shutting down nine locations nationwide, starting in January of 2026.

Fox Business reports that this is the latest retail operation to have to trim the fat and shut down underperforming locations in order to optimize profits across the board.

There are around 100 locations of Saks Off 5th across America, but that number will fall into the double digits within the next 90 days.

A Saks spokesperson says, "As part of our ongoing and comprehensive strategy, we have taken a critical eye to our store footprint and will be closing select store locations in early 2026."

Don't you just love how the large corporations use those big words just to say it ain't working, so we are shuttin' 'er down?

Here is the list of locations that are set to close in January of 2026:

Austin, Texas Chicago, Ill. East Hanover, N.J. Niagara Falls, N.Y. Pittsburgh North in Pennsylvania Plymouth Meeting in Pennsylvania Franklin Mall in Pennsylvania Washington, D.C. West Hartford, Conn.

According to Market Screener, luxury brands across the board are seeing a three percent decrease in consumer spending, likely tied to the fact that everything is so dang expensive nowadays that making luxury purchases is becoming more challenging for Americans who once swiped their cards for them with no hesitation.

Saks Off 5th had previously announced that it will be closing one other New York location by the end of 2025, as well.

How Many Saks Off 5th Locations Will Be Closing?

A total of 10 Saks Off 5th locations will get axed by the end of January 2026.

What State Has the Most Saks Off 5th Locations?

California has the most Saks Off 5th locations, coming in at 13 locations, followed by Florida, which has 12. New York has 9.