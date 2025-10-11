If you are in the market for a new pair of blue jeans, they will cost you more now than they ever have.

CNBC reports that Levi Strauss has been quietly raising their prices for a few months now as they attempt to increase their profit margins.

Why Is the Cost of Levi's Going Up?

The most notable thing here is that Levi's says that although they have raised their prices, the demand is holding — meaning we are all okay with paying a little bit more for a good pair of blue jeans.

CEO Michelle Gass admits, "As we���ve been taking these targeted actions, we’ve not seen an impact to demand. We’ll of course, stay very, very close to that but … we’re taking a surgical, thoughtful approach on any pricing."

Are Consumers Noticing the Slight Price Increases on Levi's?

Let's break that down. If you are a typical jeans consumer, you are not buying too many pairs of jeans too often.

Let's say you have a good pair of jeans that has lasted you years, but they finally wore out.

When you go to the Levi's website or to pick up a pair at the department store, you might not even realize that the price has gone up a little since you last bought jeans.

Even if you did notice, you might assume that inflation has driven the price up a little since you last purchased jeans and swipe your credit card anyway.

Levi's seems to be banking on these factors, and they are paying off, as the steady flow of purchases continue and their profit outlooks soar.

What Color Jeans are Levi's Most Popular?

Levi's most popular jeans are by far blue, a color that dates back to the brand's beginnings as work pants for blue-collar workers.

When Did Levi Strauss Start Selling Jeans?

You have to go all the way back to 1873, when Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis received a patent for the first copper-riveted waist overalls, which were the original blue jeans.

