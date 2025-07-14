Kroger Relents, Finally Makes Coupon Change Customers Have Been Begging For

After years of customer complaints, Kroger has updated its coupon policy to offer more flexibility and better savings opportunities.

The grocery retailer now accepts both digital and printed coupons, providing customers with printed "Weekly Digital Deals" available at store entrances and customer service desks.

With the new system, shoppers only need to scan a single barcode to receive all advertised digital discounts.

Previously, restrictions prevented combining digital and physical coupons, making it harder for customers to maximize their savings.

Kroger’s updated policy now allows stacking both types of coupons, a change the company says is a direct response to customer feedback.

In a statement, Kroger says, "We’re always listening to our customers and working to make their shopping experience as seamless and rewarding as possible."

"Updating our coupon policy to allow both digital and print coupons reflects our commitment to their satisfaction," the statement continues, per Newsweek.

Edgar Dworsky, publisher of Consumer World, praises the move, telling Checkbook, “Kroger is finally doing something good for consumers who have been cut out of being able to use digital coupons."

"They created what I call a ‘super coupon’ — a handout sheet in the store that includes all their digital coupons and specials on one sheet with a single barcode. It’s so simple; why didn’t they do this sooner?” he ads.

This welcomed change comes as Kroger plans to close roughly 60 underperforming stores nationwide over the next several months.

Despite the closures, Kroger’s year-over-year sales — excluding gas — are up 3.2 percent.

"Our commitment to driving growth in our core business and moving with speed positions us well for the future," Kroger CEO Ron Sargent says in a statement.

"We are confident in our ability to build on our momentum, deliver value for customers, invest in associates, and generate attractive returns for shareholders."

The supermarket chain operates around 2,700 stores across the United States under various names, including Kroger, Fred Meyer, Ralph's and King Soopers.

As food prices continue to rise, Kroger’s move to simplify savings is a welcome relief to many budget-conscious shoppers navigating the evolving grocery landscape.