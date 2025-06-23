Shocker! One of the Largest Supermarket Chains in America Closing 60 Locations

Kroger, one of the top four grocery store chains in America, is shutting at least 60 stores in the coming months.

Parade reports that at least 60 Kroger locations across America will lock their doors and remove all items from shelves — and the shelves, too, for that matter — in the next 18 months.

It's a bit of a surprise, because the chain doesn't seem to be struggling. Year-to-year sales at Kroger, minus gas, are up 3.2 percent.

Koger CEO Ron Sargent says: "Our commitment to driving growth in our core business and moving with speed positions us well for the future. We are confident in our ability to build on our momentum, deliver value for customers, invest in associates and generate attractive returns for shareholders."

The Kroger footprint is larger than Bigfoot's. The supermarket chain has around 2,700 stores across the United States, when you count all of the store names under its umbrella: Kroger, Fred Meyer, Ralph's and King Soopers. They will be picking out the under-performers and shutting them down.

Staff at the affected locations will be offered similar positions within the company at other nearby locations, where applicable.

A list of which Kroger, Fred Meyer, Ralph's and King Soopers stores are closing has not yet been revealed.

