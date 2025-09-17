Mega home decor retail chain At Home is shutting down 30 underperforming locations nationwide by the end of this month.

Why Is At Home Closing So Many Locations?

Newsweek reports that as the bankrupt company struggles with heavy debt, rising costs and declining sales, they will need to trim the fat and shut down stores that aren't performing.

At Home was once a juggernaut in the home décor space, with more than 260 stores nationwide. They employed more than 7,000 workers at the time of the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, in June of 2025.

At Home's CEO, Brad Weston, said, "The steps we are taking today to fully de-lever our balance sheet will improve our ability to compete in the marketplace in the face of continued volatility and increase the resilience of our business for the long term."

Get our free mobile app

When At Home filed for bankruptcy in June, they said they would need to close 26 underperforming stores. That number has now jumped to 30.

With a couple of weeks still left before the scheduled closure dates, that number could still change.

Which At Home Store Locations Are Closing?

Below is the list of the stores slated to be axed by the end of September, according to the official court documents:

6135 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park, New York

300 Baychester Ave. in Bronx, New York

750 Newhall Drive in San Jose, California

2505 El Camino Real in Tustin, California

14585 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, Florida

2200 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, California

3795 E. Foothills Boulevard in Pasadena, California

1982 E. 20th St. in Chico, California

2820 Highway 63 South in Rochester, Minnesota

26532 Towne Center Drive Suites A-B in Foothill Ranch, California

1001 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham, Washington

8320 Delta Shores Circle South in Sacramento, California

1361 NJ-35 in Middletown Township, New Jersey

2900 N. Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, California

720 Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2530 Rudkin Road in Yakima, Washington

571 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

5203 W. War Memorial Drive in Peoria, Illinois

8300 Sudley Road in Manassas, Virginia

461 Route 10 East in Ledgewood, New Jersey

301 Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton, New Jersey

300 Providence Highway in Dedham, Massachusetts

905 S 24th St. West in Billings, Montana

19460 Compass Creek Parkway in Leesburg, Virginia

3201 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

13180 S. Cicero Ave. in Crestwood, Illinois

5101 Fashion Drive in Nanuet New York

2100 S. Randall Road in Geneva, Illinois

2201 Zeier Road in Madison, Wisconsin

If you live near one of these locations of At Home, you should swing by, because each store is having inventory blowout sales all month long until its permanent closure.

This includes all the merchandise, store equipment and even the lighting fixtures used at the locations.

See Country Music's 14 Shortest Marriages See country music's shortest marriages, including one that only last four days! Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes