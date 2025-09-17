Mega Home Decor Retail Chain Shutting Down Locations Nationwide in Just Days
Mega home decor retail chain At Home is shutting down 30 underperforming locations nationwide by the end of this month.
Why Is At Home Closing So Many Locations?
Newsweek reports that as the bankrupt company struggles with heavy debt, rising costs and declining sales, they will need to trim the fat and shut down stores that aren't performing.
At Home was once a juggernaut in the home décor space, with more than 260 stores nationwide. They employed more than 7,000 workers at the time of the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, in June of 2025.
At Home's CEO, Brad Weston, said, "The steps we are taking today to fully de-lever our balance sheet will improve our ability to compete in the marketplace in the face of continued volatility and increase the resilience of our business for the long term."
When At Home filed for bankruptcy in June, they said they would need to close 26 underperforming stores. That number has now jumped to 30.
With a couple of weeks still left before the scheduled closure dates, that number could still change.
Which At Home Store Locations Are Closing?
Below is the list of the stores slated to be axed by the end of September, according to the official court documents:
- 6135 Junction Boulevard in Rego Park, New York
- 300 Baychester Ave. in Bronx, New York
- 750 Newhall Drive in San Jose, California
- 2505 El Camino Real in Tustin, California
- 14585 Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami, Florida
- 2200 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, California
- 3795 E. Foothills Boulevard in Pasadena, California
- 1982 E. 20th St. in Chico, California
- 2820 Highway 63 South in Rochester, Minnesota
- 26532 Towne Center Drive Suites A-B in Foothill Ranch, California
- 1001 E. Sunset Drive in Bellingham, Washington
- 8320 Delta Shores Circle South in Sacramento, California
- 1361 NJ-35 in Middletown Township, New Jersey
- 2900 N. Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, California
- 720 Clairton Boulevard in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- 2530 Rudkin Road in Yakima, Washington
- 571 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts
- 5203 W. War Memorial Drive in Peoria, Illinois
- 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas, Virginia
- 461 Route 10 East in Ledgewood, New Jersey
- 301 Nassau Park Boulevard in Princeton, New Jersey
- 300 Providence Highway in Dedham, Massachusetts
- 905 S 24th St. West in Billings, Montana
- 19460 Compass Creek Parkway in Leesburg, Virginia
- 3201 N. Mayfair Road in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
- 13180 S. Cicero Ave. in Crestwood, Illinois
- 5101 Fashion Drive in Nanuet New York
- 2100 S. Randall Road in Geneva, Illinois
- 2201 Zeier Road in Madison, Wisconsin
If you live near one of these locations of At Home, you should swing by, because each store is having inventory blowout sales all month long until its permanent closure.
This includes all the merchandise, store equipment and even the lighting fixtures used at the locations.
See Country Music's 14 Shortest Marriages
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes
Top 30 Country Songs About Death, Ranked
Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak