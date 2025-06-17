Huge Home Decor Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

2025 is proving to be a hard year for At Home, the national chain that specializes in home decor. They are the latest retail chain to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

FOX Business is reporting that At Home Group, the parent company for At Home, has come up with a plan with its lenders — who own the majority of the chain's $2 billion dollar debt — to try to revive and revitalize the brand.

According to Scrape Hero, there are 266 At Home locations across America.

There is a chance that some of the locations will shut down, but At Home promises to keep "a majority" of their locations afloat, which is good news for shoppers across America who are looking to spruce up their digs.

The CEO of At Home, Brad Weston, says that after the bankruptcy filing is complete that the company will reemerge with new owners and a "meaningfully strengthened balance sheet."

The new owners will be a mix of lenders who are helping to bail out the chain; Redwood Capital Management, Farallon Capital Management and Anchorage Capital Advisors will be the new heads at the table as restructuring begins.

This isn't the first home decor-type store that has run into some issues as of late: Big Lots filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in 2024 and shut down all 950 locations.

Then, in a mess of a transaction, it revived some locations like the shut-down never happened.

So while At Home Group is promising minimal closures and an effective Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, as we can see from recent past moves from other retail chains, they can promise all they want, but the proof will be in the pudding once the brand officially reemerges from bankruptcy.

At Home has been a staple in the home decor space since the 1970s and promises to continue to be a juggernaut for years to come, just with a new set of owners.

