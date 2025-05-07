Walmart has unveiled their "store of the future," which will replace what we have long known the retail store to look like.

The first new-style store just opened its doors in Cypress, Texas, and it screams 2030, though we're still in 2025.

The company is working to capitalize on living in an age where people want things instantly by making shopping faster and smoother, with less filler.

According to Chain Store Age, these are some of the new highlights that are in Walmart's first store of the future:

A full-service fuel station with eight pumps.

A pharmacy with a drive-thru.

Regional and national features such as an Hispanic bakery section, fresh tortilla maker, sushi station and Dunkin’.

Customer amenities including a mother’s room and an auto care center.

Ability for customers to use the Walmart app to engage with the store, including scheduling TV mounting, enhancing registries or booking tire installation.

Pickup and delivery options including curbside, fast delivery within three hours, express delivery as soon as 30 minutes and more.

Store-wide digital shelf labels and updated Walmart branding.

QR codes throughout the store that unlock digital tools, resources and instant access to an expanded assortment.

If you are thinking that your local Walmart could sure use an upgrade, you might be in luck — Walmart estimates they'll open 150 store of the future locations in the next several years.

Those will include renovations to existing stores and brand-new stores that that will be built from the ground up, like Dan + Shay's 2016 song.

With Walmart being the nation's largest retailer, they tend to set the future trends. Once these stores of the future start popping up, look for other retailers to find the best features and try to duplicate them in their locations, as well.

