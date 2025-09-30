OnlyFans Star Debuts ‘Tradwife’ Dating Site With Old-School Rules

Anya Lacey is bringing her “tradwife” beliefs to the dating world in a way that’s shaking things up.

The 19-year-old adult content creator — best known for blending old-school values with a modern platform — recently launched her own dating site, and it’s already sparking debate online.

Her goal? To find a man who shares her conservative ideals: faith, family and traditional gender roles.

“My fans kept saying, ‘Anya, you should launch your own dating app,’” she explained in a press release. “This is my version of that, but it’s curated — for men who are ready to lead.”

A Traditional Mindset in a Digital World

Lacey has built a massive audience — over 530,000 Instagram followers — by offering dating advice through a conservative lens.

Read More: 27 Great Country Breakup Songs by Women, for Women

She frequently posts from a “tradwife" perspective, rejecting hookup culture and encouraging women to embrace old-fashioned standards when it comes to love and marriage.

“I believe in femininity, but also in boundaries,” she said. “If he doesn’t want to provide, that’s a hard no from me.”

Her “Date Me” application asks potential matches to answer pointed questions like:

Do you believe in God?

Do you want kids?

Can you change a tire?

Do you still talk to your exes?

Lacey says she’s received plenty of submissions — some with real potential — but she’s in no rush to meet anyone in person just yet.

“I really like to, for lack of better words, vet a lot of these people,” she shared.

Praise, Pushback + Her Bigger Goal

Not surprisingly, Lacey’s dating site has triggered both admiration and backlash.

A viral clip where she declared she’d never date a man who doesn’t make six figures drew thousands of comments. Her take? “That’s not shallow. That’s strategic.”

Read More: 50 Best Country Breakup Songs Ever

Supporters say she’s a refreshing voice in a world where traditional views are often pushed aside. “She’s what conservative dating TikTok needed,” one fan wrote.

Others argue her standards feel outdated and unrealistic. Lacey doesn’t seem too concerned.

Read More: 9 Country Stars You Might Not Believe Posed Nude

“I’m not here to make everyone comfortable,” she said. “I’m here to help women get what they actually want.”

Still on OnlyFans — For Now

While her search for a partner continues, Lacey says she has no plans to step away from OnlyFans anytime soon — unless the right man comes along.

“This will be my job for the foreseeable future. I don’t really have plans on stopping it anytime soon,” she told Us Weekly. “If I meet the perfect person… that might be a conversation there.”

What Is a ‘Tradwife’?

The term “tradwife” refers to a woman who embraces traditional gender roles — typically focusing on homemaking, raising children, and supporting a husband who serves as the family’s primary provider.

“This lifestyle choice refers to mid-20th-century ideals strongly emphasizing domestic duties and family care,” explains Meg Tibayan, parenting expert and co-founder of Bright Sprouts.

It’s not for everyone — and Lacey knows that — but for her, it’s the future she’s building toward, one carefully vetted date at a time.