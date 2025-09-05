Pizza Problems: A Frozen Pepperoni Pizza Public Health Alert Has Been Issued

The USDA has just issued a massive frozen pepperoni pizza public health alert, and if you are heating one up right now, you need to be aware of what could happen.

If you are a Trader Joe's shopper, you need to be on the lookout for a 17.63-oz. cardboard-packaged frozen pizza.

According to the USDA, the box is labeled as "Trader Joe's Uncured Pepperoni Pizza Product of Italy," with the LOT: 06/16/25 and a best by date of 08/16/26, as well as LOT: 06/21/25 with a best by date 08/21/26 printed on the bottom of the package.

The issue with these frozen Trader Joe's pizzas is that they came in from Italy and "did not receive the benefit of import re-inspection."

The issue was discovered when Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) was notified by Trader Joe’s themselves that the frozen uncured pepperoni pizza product was not presented for FSIS import re-inspection.

While likely safe to eat, there is a chance that they aren't and could cause unknown health issues.

This could prove to be a difficult item to throw away, as the packaging makes the pizza look so dang good that it could be worth the risk to some people to just cook it up and not look back.

This public health alert comes as popularity of Trader Joe's grocery stores is at an all time high.

